Abg Jo says GPS ready for Jepak by-election but keeps candidate under wraps

KUCHING (Sept 25): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg remains tight-lipped on the coalition’s candidate for the upcoming Jepak by-election.

“Wait first. Ask him,” he told reporters while pointing in jest at Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, who is Kemena assemblyman in Bintulu.

Dr Rundi is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president and his constituency and Jepak are among the four state seats under the Bintulu Parliamentary constituency.

Nonetheless, Abang Johari, who is the Sarawak Premier, said the state’s ruling coalition was prepared for the by-election.

He was asked about the GPS candidate during a press conference after opening the International Conference on Biotechnology, Smart Farming, and Entrepreneurship for Food Security (BioSFE) 2023 here today.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) announced that the nomination day and polling day and nomination day for the Jepak by-election have been set for Oct 21 and Nov 4 respectively.

The Jepak state seat became vacant on Sept 15 following the passing of its assemblyman, Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

The late Talib is a former minister in the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) and had served as Jepak assemblyman for six terms since 1996.

In the 12th Sarawak state election in 2021, he won the seat with a majority of 4,243 votes, after garnering 6,277 votes against his opponents Raba’ah Tudin of PSB, Stevenson Joseph Sumbang (PBK), and independent candidate Tuan Kazan.