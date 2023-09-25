Asia Triathlon Cup making return to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): The Asia Triathlon Cup (ATC) will be making a return to Sabah after a 22-year hiatus.

To be organised by XMultisport Event as announced by the Malaysia Triathlon Association, the World Triathlon-sanctioned ATC will take place at the Prince Philip Park in Tanjung Aru on November 11.

In making the announcement here yesterday, an excited Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said it was an honour for Sabah to play host to the prestigious ATC.

“The return of the Asia Triathlon Cup after 22 years to Sabah is a testament to the region’s growing prominence in the world of triathlon and sports tourism.

“With its stunning natural landscapes and warm hospitality, Sabah is poised to once again leave an indelible mark on the global triathlon community.

“It not only highlights the region’s growing prominence in the field of sports tourism but also showcases the city’s capability to host international sporting events of this magnitude,” he told reporters.

According to her, the last time Sabah hosted the ATC was the Asian Triathlon Confederation (ASTC) Triathlon Asian Championships in 2001.

“This memorable return signifies Sabah’s enduring commitment to the sport of triathlon and its standing as a premier sports destination in the region,” she said.

Liew went on to say that the ATC is expected to draw a diverse and talented field of athletes from across Asia and beyond, offering them a challenging and exhilarating competition experience.

Malaysia Triathlon president Tony Tan Beng Hong added that they expected around 120 elite men and women triathletes for the ATC alone.

There will also be races for various age-group categories in the ATC, which will replace the KKCity XMultisport Challenge’s Triathlon.

For the record, it was earlier announced in July that the KKCity XMultisport Challenge from November 9-12 will comprise the triathlon, duathlon and the family friendly event SESB Neon Night Run.

“What makes this occasion even more special is the seamless connection between the KKCity XMultisport Challenge 2023 and the Asia Triathlon Cup.

“Every participant in the KKCity XMultisport Challenge’s Triathlon will automatically advance to the esteemed Asia Triathlon Cup, creating an exciting bridge between the local and international triathlon communities,” said Tan who expressed confidence in their appointment of XMultisport Event as the organiser of ATC.

Overall, it is expected that a combined of around 800 to 1000 participants will be involved in the ATC and the KKCity XMultisport Challenge.

The KKCity XMultisport Challenge’s Duathlon (morning) and the 3.5km SESB Neon Night Run (night) will take place on November 12.

Meanwhile, participants who have registered for any event in the KKCity XMultisport Challenge are eligible to win lucky draw prizes.

The grand prize is a brand new Perodua Axia 2023 1.0 X (CVT). The cumulative value of all other lucky prizes amounts to RM30,000 including top-notch TVs, iPads, iPhones, other electrical goods, gadgets and sports equipment.

Registration for all races will remain open until October 16. For further information and registration purposes, visit WWW.XMULTISPORT.COM