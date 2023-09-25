Bill amendment will affect more good developers – Shareda

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): The new enactment proposed by the Sabah State Government to Section 20A of the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Enactment 1978 loosely pertains to offences relating to abandonment of housing development by licensed housing developers.

“The amendment of this bill is targeted at a very niche and select group of fly-by-night developers,” said Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) president Datuk Chua Soon Ping.

However, a broad implementation of the change will affect more good developers than bad players, Chua cautioned.

He added that there are other tools that can be used to secure the property industry and prevent abandoned projects such as imposing additional bank guarantees during the maintenance period and delivery of titles.

He said this at the Property Chat 2.23: Seminar on Abandonment Vs Imprisonment held at Bay 21 on Monday.

He added that the more policies brought forth to govern and restrict the property development scene, the more disruptions that will be caused.

“Disruption is an unstable factor and is hard to handle especially when involved in developments involving large sums of money,” he said.

He cited that one example of disruption is cross financing of 10 percent affordable housing price in every approved project that has been brought up by the Local Government and Housing Ministry.

“Although this will benefit 10 percent of the purchasers, the difference in cost however for the 10 percent of the affected products will be leveraged upon 90 percent of the remaining buyers, ultimately causing the burden to be put onto purchasers,” he said.

Chua added if they did not comply with the 10 percent affordable housing, they can contribute to a fund called ‘Tabung’ payable to the housing controller whereby the funds will be used for cross-financing.

“Not only does the cost of conducting business increase significantly for developers, but the eventual cost of housing will rise gradually to an unsustainable level. The imbalance in property developments will also lead to less launches of new products, causing an overhang as the market is saturated with outdated products,” he said.

At the same time, since the property industry is the apex in the supply chain, a decrease in launches of the property industry will inadvertently affect more than 130 sub-industries within the economy, he said.

Chua also said that the main cause of project overhand and / or abandonment is ‘Monitoring of Project/HDA (Housing Development Account) accounts.’

He explained that the current practice by merchant bankers is that bridging loans are obtained by developers and end financing; and end financing are provided to purchasers by merchant banks.

The structure of a bridging loan given to developers is to advance 10 percent to 20 percent of the total loan prior to the signing of the Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA).

“The first Tranche Financing makes up approximately 40 percent (upon signing of 50 percent of total sales). The second Tranche Financing makes up approximately 40 percent (upon signing of 70 percent of total sales),” he said.

Chua added that the building cost of a development utilises a front-end mechanism whereby a large portion of the cost is required during the earlier phases of construction.

“The mismatch of finance occurs because the schedule of payment paid by the buyers to the developers is back-end loading, meaning that payments are mostly towards the later end of the construction phase. This creates a cash flow gap for developers, whereby they are required to utilise their own cash reserves to pay for sewerage works, drain works, roads, and other contributions. The schedule of payment should be able to reflect modern construction changes,” he said.

He added that another factor to consider was that the Advertisement and Sales Permit (AP) and Developer’s License (DL) locks in selling prices after issuance of the APDL, meaning that any future fluctuations in building materials prices and market conditions are not considered.

Chua also mentioned that presently, non-Sabahan developers are engaging non-local based consultants and designers, only engaging local architects and submission personnel to the local council.

“This creates a very vulnerable situation for the local professionals as they are liable to the cascading effects at a much later date. Non-Sabahan developers may engage local based directors as their job coordinator, which may be jeopardized for imprisonment too,” he said.

He added that Sabah-based architects, engineers and quantity surveyors are reluctant to take on residential developments due to psychological fear they will be adversely affected.

Chua said that lawmakers should first consult industry players during the amendment of any bills or changing of state policy to obtain better insight and input to minimize or eliminate adverse effects on the industry.

“Implementation without consideration and consultation will have adverse cascading effects,” he said.

Chua also suggested for the banks to become the administrator of the housing project or HDA account.

He added that project financing and project account (HDA) monitoring is a key factor in the bill.

“Bridging loan bankers should be party to monitor any project accounts or HDA accounts, and if necessary, a copy should be given to the housing controller every three months or six months,” he said.

The issue was raised following the amendment to the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Enactment 1978, which was passed at the Sabah State Legislative Assembly during the last sitting.

The amendment aims to strengthen the licensing control of housing development matters in Sabah and ensure the protection of home buyers’ interest.

It was tabled by Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.