Bintulu Speakers Club holds workshop to equip participants with essential public speaking skills

BINTULU (Sept 25): The Bintulu Speakers Club held a workshop titled ‘Unlock your voice’ at a hotel here last Saturday.

Organising chairman Hiew Sing Siong said the main objective of the workshop was to equip the participants with the essential skills for effective public speaking and to boost their confidence level.

“It was a good opportunity to introduce Toastmasters to the public and improve our event management skills,” he added.

The workshop was divided into three main sessions namely ‘Controlling your fear by Michael Phan Soon Hock’, ‘Impromptu speaking by Lisa Chee’ and table topics.

There were also games and a speech contest, which then ended with a reflection and feedback from Phan.

According to Hiew, organisations interested in organising a similar workshop can contact Phan, who is the Bintulu Speakers Club president at 016-8666429.

“We look forward to empowering more teams with the art of effective communication,” he said.

Bintulu Speakers Club is an English language Toastmasters club that was registered with the Toastmasters International on June 28, 2017.

It is a community club open to all, formed by a group of friends and experienced Toastmasters who are passionate about helping and supporting others in their learning journey.

The aim is to create a club environment where meetings are fun.

A place where those who want to better themselves, can find a safe, positive space to improve their listening, thinking and speaking skills, so that they can gain the self-confidence to lead others.