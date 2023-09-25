Deputy minister: Third party should cooperate with Motac to promote Malaysia’s rich cultural diversity

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 25): An independent third party including a non-governmental organisation (NGO), local and private associations have been urged to cooperate with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) in efforts to promote the country’s rich cultural diversity.

Its deputy minister Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan said the effort was important as the third party had expertise and an understanding of a programme with a cultural element, thus enabling the delivery of the message to the public, including foreign tourists, easily and effectively.

“The ministry provides the widest possible space to any association, NGO and private sector to hold cultural programmes to create awareness to both local and foreign tourists about the uniqueness of our culture.

“When this can be implemented as best as possible, only then can our industry be stimulated in the way we want,” he told reporters after officiating the Lantern Festival in Jalan Petaling, last night.

The Lantern Festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival, was jointly organised by the Kuala Lumpur Chinese Assembly Hall (KLCAH) and the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) with the involvement of the local community.

Single mothers and orphans from various races were feted at the event.

The festival is one of the biggest celebrations for the Chinese community, which means ‘reunion’. It is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth Chinese lunar month and this year it falls on Sept 29.

In another development, Khairul Firdaus said that the ministry does not plan to introduce any new form of taxation to foreign tourists visiting cultural places in the country.

“Currently, the tourism tax is related to hotel rooms, that’s all, there is no plan to introduce a new one,” he said.

He said this in response to a report by the Indonesian authorities who want to impose a tax on tourists visiting the resort island Bali, starting next year, to preserve its culture. – Bernama