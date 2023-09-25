Dewan Rakyat Speaker: Malaysian students studying abroad must come back and spearhead country’s development

BEIJING (Sept 25): In light of the shifting economic landscape in the Asean region, Malaysian youth, particularly those who are studying abroad in China, are urged to return home after acquiring knowledge and expertise to lead and support national development.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the younger generation play a significant role as new leaders who must gather energy, resources, ideology, talent and vision to ensure that Malaysia will be able to lead and keep up with the major countries in the region.

“I’m advising all students, after your studies, never thing of coming back (to Malaysia) and start looking for a job, instead you come back here (Malaysia) and create jobs… lead the country, be entrepreneurs, have connections and enhance your potential to the country.

“Be your own master. Learn as much as possible from China, see how they do things, persevere, work hard, be inteligent, get connected,” he said in his public lecture to Malaysian students in Tsinghua University, Beijing, here today.

Earlier during his visit to the university, Johari also held a meeting with Tsinghua University’s President Wang Xiqin.

Johari said in the Asean countries, particularly Malaysia, need investments more in education and talent development.

He said the universities should offer courses such as sustainable development, technology, and entrepreneurship that correspond with the future requirements of our economies.

“We must all make an effort to develop a culture that values education, supports creativity, and values critical thinking. We must give our children the resources and a chance to develop into strong leaders,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat Speaker said in the current rapid-changing world, leadership requires flexibility, sensitivity, and a keen awareness of the subtleties of culture and society that needs leaders who can motivate people and give them authority rather than merely giving orders.

He said the new style of leadership is in action within the Asean region as the young generation is rising to the occasion, taking the initiative, and changing the world.

“Young people are today’s change-makers and tomorrow’s leaders. They are leading social change, advancing innovation, and influencing the future of our countries, so young Malaysians do take these opportunities,” he said.

Johari, who is leading a delegation from the Malaysian Parliament, is now on an official four-day visit to Beijing until September 28, at the invitation of the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, Zhao Leji following a bilateral meeting held in Kuala Lumpur on May 18, this year. — Bernama