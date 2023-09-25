Dr Rundi: Not ‘business as usual’ for Agriculture Dept as S’wak aims to be net food exporter by 2030

KUCHING (Sept 25): It should not be ‘business as usual’ for the Department of Agriculture as Sarawak aims to be a net food exporter by 2030, said Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

Dr Rundi said while embracing modern technology was the cornerstone in transforming the local agriculture sector into large-scale commercial agriculture production, the practicality of the new technology in smart farming must also be prioritised.

“Whatever that has been done successfully somewhere else might not be doable in this part of the world,” he said at the inaugural three-day International Conference on Biotechnology, Smart Farming and Entrepreneurship for Food Security (BioSFE 2023) at a local hotel today.

He said departmental officers must go the ground to understand the local agriculture landscape and financial incentives should be targeted as well as tailored to better benefit the farming community.

Dr Rundi said he had been engaging with the area farmers’ organisations (AFOs), counting over 100 members, with the objective of changing the mindset of farmers from subsistence farming to commercial production.

He opined it was critical for the state government to develop a complete food supply chain, covering both upstream and downstream activities, as part of the wider efforts to support the farming community and increase their income.

“The Sarawak government is looking at increasing the income of our farming community and also our fishing community. By doing so, we are looking at all means that include engaging the experts, technology and other countries.”

Another major challenge faced by the ministry was to convince the younger generation to venture into the food production industry utilising modern technology and internet of things (IoT).

“In order for us to entice the young ones, since the agriculture sector is not something ‘sexy’, we have to develop their interest and create something new.”

He said one of the suggestions made by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was for the industry operators to be regarded as farm managers, instead of farmers, to enhance the appeal of the industry to the youngsters.

Dr Rundi added the younger generation should show interest to be agropreneurs by adopting smart and precision farming, as well as taking advantage of IoT devices.

Moreover, he said places like Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam were some of the successful examples that had surged ahead in establishing a complete food production ecosystem by embracing the latest technology.

The BioSFE 2023, gathering researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurs on food security and intelligent farming, is being organised as part of the ongoing state’s largest agriculture expo, Agrofest 2023, held on the compound of Stadium Perpaduan here.