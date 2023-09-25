Experiencing sights, splendours of Klang

This is the second article of a six-part series on Tourism Malaysia Sarawak’s ‘Berambeh Ke Lembah Klang & Pantai Timur’ programme, running from Sept 9 to 14, 2023.

AS I ventured into the bustling hub of Klang on a sunny Sunday morning of Sept 10, the anticipation of an exciting day of exploration ahead was palpable.

We left Première Hotel at Bukit Tinggi Township around 9.30am, and boarded the bus bound for the Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery, nestled within the magnificent Bangunan Sultan Suleiman.

This colonial-era architectural masterpiece, designed by English architect Arthur Benison Hubback in 1909, has seen its fair share of history. Originally the British Administrative Centre, it later served as a Japanese Army Base during World War II and the Royal Malaysian Police Contingent of Selangor in 1970s.

The building’s architectural features, from the verandas to the sturdy columns and the louvres for ventilation, were meticulously crafted to suit the tropical climate.

The locals affectionately call it the ‘White House of Klang’.

Upon arrival, we were given an introduction to the Royal Klang Town Heritage Walk, a guided tour programme by Tourism Selangor aimed at showcasing Klang’s character, charm and unique attractions to the world.

According to our hosts and tour guides Jane Rai and Julie Chang, Klang proudly holds the title of the oldest town in Malaysia.

Deeply intertwined in a rich royal presence, Klang was founded on the southern bank of the Klang River, renowned globally in the mid-1800s as a major tin collection centre.

Sitting in a room radiating regal charms, I could feel the weight of history settling around me. Our hosts recounted stories of migrants who settled in Klang, the traditional trades that still thrive, and historical buildings that have withstood the shifting sands of time – from the British administration to the reign of the Sultans.

Our hosts then told us about the lives of two influential Sultans, Sultan Sir Abdul Samad Ibni Raja Abdullah and Sultan Sir Ala’eddin Suleiman Shah Ibni Raja Muda Musa, the respective fourth and fifth Sultans of Selangor, who had forged partnerships with the British administration, resulting in pivotal developments such as railways, improved ports, as well as the construction of houses from village to town, and also general economy.

‘Garments galore’

After an hour of briefing, we were prepared to explore Klang further.

Our hosts added a light-hearted note of caution about crossing roads without traffic lights.

In Klang, pedestrians take charge of their safety – quite literally. To cross the road, we were encouraged to raise our hands high and make eye contacts with the oncoming drivers, a unique and almost theatrical gesture to ensure our safety along the bustling streets.

Klang’s distinctive charm lies in its rich cultural diversity and traditions. It has been a melting pot throughout history, with the Bugis from the Sulawesi islands comprising the majority among its communities.

We visited Chennai Silk Palace, formerly known as the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China, Klang’s first bank building that was constructed in 1874. This British colonial architecture with Dutch influence now houses an Indian textile emporium, owned by Chennai Silk Company.

The sight inside was definitely a visual feast, showcasing fabrics and garments from different regions of India, each piece with its own unique style, design and significance.

We learned that the price of a saree set was determined by the quality of silk and the accompanying design, ranging from RM3,000 to more than RM30,000.

Some of us simply could not resist the allure of traditional attire, and the store turned into a runway for them to try on and paraded in some of the collections.

‘Of safari murals and kaki lima palmists’

The next stop was Laman Seni Safari Jejak Warisan Klang – a picturesque street-art quarters adorned with colourful murals depicting animals and nature, invoking that safari feel.

There was a steel structure where couples would come to attach ‘love locks’ as a symbol of their feelings for each other, which I thought added a touch of romance to our adventure.

As we continued to explore the streets in Klang, I took in the sight of centuries-old buildings with their ample ‘kaki lima’ (five-footways).

This architectural feature, mandated by the British administration, was designed to protect pedestrians from the sun, rain and traffic. Commonly found anywhere in Malaysia, these ‘kaki lima’ are distinctive of buildings built before Independence.

After lunch at Restoran Bhojan Vilas, hosted by Tourism Selangor, we continued with a walk along Jalan Tengku Kelana, also known as ‘Little India’ in view of it housing various features and characteristics of the Indian community.

The sidewalks were filled treasures and trinkets – sarees and other garments, bangles, necklaces and other jewellery items, stainless steel pots, flowers, and a cornucopia of Indian delicacies. There were also shops specially offering prayer paraphernalia.

The competition among shop-owners had driven down prices, making Jalan Tengku Kelana a shopper’s paradise. The talented henna artists were ever ready to imprint various designs on the hands of visitors – for a decent price, of course.

Speaking of hands, we even met many ‘kaki lima’ palmists there, ready to interpret what the future would have in store for us by studying our palms, with the assistance of their parakeets.

The walk led us to Masjid India Muslim Tengku Kelana, constructed in 1910 by the Indian-Muslim, and is now one of Klang’s key landmarks.

‘Mystery safe box’

One intriguing stop was at the Kota Raja Fire and Rescue Station, housed in a quaint red-and-white Victorian-style building. The ‘intriguing’ part was a safe box there, dating from the 1920s.

We were informed of its usage of storing confidential documents, which was not much of a mystery by itself. However, the puzzling characteristic was its missing key, leaving many to ponder what secrets that it secured inside.

Gedung Raja Abdullah was another remarkable sight. This wooden building was constructed in 1856 during Klang’s rule under Raja Abdullah; hence, the name.

I learned that Raja Abdullah played a pivotal role in bringing in Chinese tin miners to the region, a crucial development that ultimately led to the rise of Kuala Lumpur. His primary duty was overseeing the establishment of tin mines in the area.

Klang, however, was more of a distribution centre rather than a tin-mining hub back in the olden days. Still, it had forged connections with diverse communities worldwide, including the legendary Chinese navigator Admiral Cheng Ho, who made a significant stop close to Klang along the Straits of Malacca.

‘Classy adventure’

We took a break at Blackstone Bakery Café at around 2pm, spending that time to relax and also reflect on the amazing sights and stories that we encountered throughout the day.

An hour later, it was time to bid farewell to Jane and Julie as we proceeded to our next destination, Mytown.

Mytown offered the opportunity for some of us to shop, some to get early dinner and some to draft their write-ups at the restaurants.

At 6.35pm, we got back on the bus to head to KL Sentral. As dusk descended, we began to feel the fatigue, but quick freshening-up at the railway station’s washrooms provided some relief and also added a bit more zest – at least to last until our last assignment.

Around that time, our team welcomed the representatives of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and several social media influencers from Peninsular Malaysia.

It was 9.50pm when we took the Electric Train Service (ETS) at KL Sentral, and made our way to Gemas in Negeri Sembilan.

Traveling by train at night, to me, was a classy adventure and it was everything that I had imagined before.

Not long after our arrival in Gemas at midnight, we immediately continued out rail journey to Kuala Lipis in Pahang. I felt that this was one of my most unforgettable experiences – sleeping on the very comfortable berth, available on board the Superior Night Sleep Coach.

The clatter of the rail wheels throughout the night was an interesting lullaby; it could clearly be heard, but because it was rhythmic, it helped me to relax.

After a rejuvenating rest throughout the night, we reached Kuala Lipis at around 6am. The Kuala Lipis Railway Station was a stop along the Malaysian Railways East Coast (Timuran) Line, also known as the ‘Jungle Railway Line’.

Kuala Lipis marked the next leg of the journey, and I could not help but reflect on what an incredible experience it had been.

I was definitely looking forward to what the upcoming segments of this trip would lead to.

