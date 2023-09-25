Fire leaves family of six in Lambir homeless

MIRI (Sept 25): A family of six was left homeless after a fire destroyed their house in Kampung Tunku Abdul Rahman in Lambir here this morning.

No injuries were reported as all the victims, comprising four adults and two children, managed to escape unscathed.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 Superintendent Ismaidi Ismai said a member of the public made an emergency call at 7.16am reporting the fire.

A team from the Miri Central fire station rushed to location and found that a 20 by 30 foot semi-permanent house was already on fire.

“Our team proceeded to extinguish the fire using one stream of auxiliary lines and one stream of two nozzles from the fire hydrant until the fire was successfully controlled and fully extinguished,” he said in a statement issued today.