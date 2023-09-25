Hotels will continue to be safest choice for tourists – MAH

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), Sabah/Labuan Chapter, is deeply concerned about a recent incident where a tourist found a hidden camera inside a socket in their lodging.

Its chairperson, Hafizan Wong, clarified that this incident occurred in an Airbnb property; not in a hotel as purported by some media sites.

He pointed out that it is highly essential for consumers to differentiate between registered and regulated hotels and other types of accommodation providers.

According to Wong in a statement on Monday, hotels are expected to adhere to strict guidelines and regulations to ensure the well-being of their guests. It is crucial to understand that Airbnb properties are not subject to the same regulations and standards as licensed hotels.

“Therefore, incidents like the one reported, while unfortunate, should not be attributed to the broader hotel industry as such actions can damage the trust and integrity of our accommodation sector as a whole,” he said.

Wong extended their deepest sympathies to the affected tourists who had their experience tarnished by this hidden camera incident.

He said any form of unauthorized surveillance is a violation of privacy and goes against the principles of responsible and ethical hospitality.

“As a representative of the hotel industry, MAH Sabah/Labuan Chapter urges all accommodation providers, regardless of their classification, to prioritize guest safety and privacy. We encourage travelers to choose lodging options wisely, be vigilant about their surroundings, and report any concerns to the appropriate authorities.

“We remain committed to uphold the highest standards of guest safety and comfort. We will continue to work closely with relevant authorities to ensure that our hotels maintain the trust and confidence of travelers,” he added.

Recently, a Chinese couple’s romantic honeymoon in Kota Kinabalu quickly turned to horror after finding a hidden camera within a power socket at their Airbnb, positioned towards their bed.

They shared the experience on XiaoHongShu after returning to China, questioning if Malaysia is a safe destination for travellers.

Detailing their encounter which occurred in early September when they booked a homestay through the Airbnb platform for their Sabah getaway, they were shocked to stumble upon hidden cameras strategically placed within their room.

They decided to stay at another hotel after lodging a police report and a complaint with the booking platform.

Police are investigating the report from the couple.

The Ministry of Tourist, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) views the tourists’ claim seriously.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, on Sunday said the Sabah government, the state MOTAC and related agencies have been asked to take stern action against the allegations.

Tiong said stern and appropriate punishment should be imposed on any party found guilty because this kind of reprehensible act not only violates the laws but also affects the image of the country’s tourism industry.

Meanwhile, DAPSY Sabah secretary Chan Loong Wei firmly urges for a comprehensive investigation and the swift imposition of necessary actions should the homestay operator be found culpable.

“We appreciate the prompt response from the local authorities and the dedication of the police force in addressing this matter with utmost seriousness. In addition, the victim is also in contact with the office of the Luyang State Assemblyman, ensuring that all necessary support and assistance are provided,” he said.

Chan who is the political secretary to the Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Sabah, added DAPSY Sabah remains committed to closely monitoring this situation, recognizing its potential impact on Sabah’s reputation within the international community.

“We are determined to uphold Sabah’s image and values.

“In the event that any party is found guilty of wrongdoing, appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the law, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to justice and accountability,” he said in a statement on Monday.