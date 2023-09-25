In 2-1 decision, Court of Appeal restores Home Ministry’s ban on ‘Gay is OK!’ book

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 25): The Court of Appeal in a majority decision today effectively restored the Home Minister’s 2020 ban on a book titled Gay is OK!: A Christian Perspective.

Judge Datuk Wong Kian Kheong read out the brief grounds of the majority judgment, saying the High Court judge had erred in law when deciding in February 2022 to quash the ban on the book.

Datuk Azizah Nawawi, who chaired the Court of Appeal panel, said: “I will concur with the findings and decision of Justice Wong. The decision of the High Court is set aside.”

She ordered for costs of RM15,000 to be paid to the home minister and government.

The Court of Appeal panel was also composed of Datuk Gunalan Muniandy, who gave his dissenting judgment which agreed with the High Court that the ban should be quashed.

As his judgment is the minority judgment, the book remains banned in Malaysia.

Gerakbudaya Enterprise had in September 2013 published Ngeo Boon Lin’s book titled Gay is OK!: A Christian Perspective, while the home minister had on November 17, 2020 banned the book’s printing, publishing, importation, sale, distribution and possession of the book throughout Malaysia on the grounds that the book is likely to be prejudicial to public order, morality and public interest. – Malay Mail

