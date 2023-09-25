Jepak by-election: EC sets polling day on Nov 4, nomination day on Oct 21

KUCHING (Sept 25): The Election Commission (EC) has decided that the polling day for the Jepak by-election is on Nov 4.

Its deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom announced this after chairing a special meeting to discuss the Jepak by-election matters at Menara SPR in Putrajaya today.

Azmi said the nomination day and early voting for the by-election will be held on Oct 21 and Oct 31, respectively.

He said the by-election campaign period will last 14 days, from Oct 21 until 11.59pm on Nov 3.

“All applications for postal voting, be it from overseas or within the country, are now open,” he further announced.

Azmi said the application for postal voting Category 1A, which is meant for election workers, EC officers, police and army personnel, and media fraternity, will close on Oct 18.

He added that the application for postal voting Category 1B, which is for Malaysians residing overseas, will close on Oct 4.

The application for postal voting Category 1C, meant for agencies or organisations, will close on Oct 9, he said.

He said all these applications can be done online, and advised applicants to visit EC official website www.spr.gov.my for more information and guidance.

To facilitate the by-election process for Jepak, Azmi said the EC had appointed a returning officer, who will be assisted by three assistant returning officers.

He said the EC will establish two Election Campaign Empowerment Teams to monitor the election campaign activities during the 14-day campaigning period.

He added that the teams would comprise personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), local authorities as well as representatives of the candidates who are contesting.

He said the nomination centre and tallying centre for this by-election will be at Kampung Jepak Community Hall in Bintulu.

“A total of 446 officers will be involved in this by-election process of DUN N.67 Jepak, Sarawak, while there will be a total of 15 polling stations comprising 46 polling channels,” he added.

He disclosed that an allocation of RM2 million would be required to conduct the Jepak by-election.

As of Sept 15 this year, Azmi said the Jepak state seat had a total of 22,804 electors, 43 of whom are police personnel and the remaining ordinary voters.

The Jepak state constituency is vacant following the demise of incumbent assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip due to kidney complications on Sept 15.

Talib, 72, was a six-term Jepak assemblyman since 1996. Jepak is one of the state seats under the Bintulu parliamentary constituency.