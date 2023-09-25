Jepak by-election: Important dates expected to be announced today

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 25): Important dates related to the Jepak state by-election in Sarawak are expected to be announced today.

A special meeting for the matter will be held, chaired by Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh at the EC Tower, Putrajaya at 10am today, and he is scheduled to hold a media conference right after the meeting, which will determine the date of the writ for election, nomination day and the electoral roll that will be used, among other matters.

The EC had announced last Tuesday that it received an official announcement from Sarawak Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar regarding the vacancy of the Jepak state seat following the death of Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

Talib, 72, died at around 5.50pm due to kidney complications after being admitted to a medical centre on Sept 14. – Bernama