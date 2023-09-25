Kenaf cultivation in Sebauh poised to boost local economy    

BINTULU (Sept 24): The Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development has carried out its pilot project for kenaf (Hibiscus cannabinus) cultivation in Ulu Kelabat in the Sebauh District.

According to the ministry’s Agro-Commodity Unit head Thaddeus Ling Allu, the kenaf cultivation is poised to become another industrial commodity that is capable of generating income for the local people.

“For a start, the project will be carried out in a fertile area in Ulu Kelabat here,” said Ling when gracing the opening of the kenaf fiber and animal feed pilot project site in Sungai Splaik Ulu Kelabat here Saturday.

The Sarawak government, he said, has complied with the enacted National Kenaf and Tobacco Board Act for its cultivation in the state.

According to him, the project will be able to add value to the state’s agricultural sector, especially in Bintulu.

Citing the importance of land management and sustainable land-use practices, Ling advised the project participants to avoid disputes regarding land ownership.

“It is important to make sure that the land belongs to the rightful owner and not someone else’s land,” he stressed.

For this reason, he called for every community leader to monitor all land surveying activities involved in the kenaf plantation in order to avoid any ownership disputes in future.