Kuching to host state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration on Sept 27, 28

KUCHING (Sept 25): The Sarawak-level Maulidur Rasul celebration this year with the theme ‘Sarawak Makmur Ummah Sejahtera’ will be held here this in Kuching this Wednesday (Sept 27) and Thursday (Sept 28).

According to Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) chairman Datuk Misnu Taha, the celebration will commence with a thanksgiving ceremony at the Jamek Mosque on Wednesday evening.

“The event will start at 6:30pm and is expected to be attended by the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang.

“In addition to gracing the event on that day, the Sarawak Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Ragad Kurdi Taib are also expected to be present,” he said at a press conference during the final meeting of the Sarawak-level Maulidur Rasul Celebration for the year 1444H/2023 in conjunction with the 60th Anniversary of Sarawak’s Independence, here today.

Misnu said the ceremony will commence with the Maghrib prayers, followed by the recitation of Yasin led by the State Chief Imam Dato Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

“Subsequently, a special Maulidur Rasul sermon will be delivered by the Sarawak Mufti Datuk Kipli Yassin, followed by congregational Isha prayers and marhaban zikir,” he said.

On Thursday, Misnu said the Muslim community will gather at Padang Merdeka around 6:30am to participate in the Maulidur Rasul procession.

“A total of 237 contingents involving 10,010 individuals from eight participation categories will take part in this procession.

“The participants will be divided into two assembly groups that will march through the village areas covering a distance of approximately four kilometres, including the city of Kuching (3.7 km),” he stated.

In this regard, he advised the public to be aware of road closures announced by the relevant authorities during the event.