Lee: Kpg Batu Satu wave breaker project 95 pct completed

MIRI (Sept 25): The coastal erosion control project for Kampung Batu Satu in Kuala Baram is expected to be fully completed by the end of October this year.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the construction of the RM17 million project is now at 95 per cent completion.

“This project was started last year and involves the construction of 200 metres of wave breakers. The federal government funded it and the project is supervised and monitored by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID),” he said after conducting a site visit to the project today.

Joining him for the visit were Miri Resident Jamalie Busri, DID Miri’s assistant engineer Iwan Halmi, community leaders and fishermen.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, also requested the project contractor to build a permanent passage for fishermen to pull their boats to sea and vice versa.

“When I arrived here for a visit today, I saw there is no channel for the fishermen to go out to the sea or return. Fishermen have complained they have not gone down to the sea for two days because there is no way for them to pull their boats out,” he said.

He hoped this passage can be completed soon or before the end of this year.

“Every end of the year, we will face monsoon season.

“We hope this whole project can be completed as soon as possible because the monsoon season, which brings big waves, threatens the safety of the residents and causes damages to the fishing market facilities and fishermen boats in the village,” he said.