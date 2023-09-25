Mobile clinic to serve Sabah remote, rural areas

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): KPJ Healthcare Berhad, through its philanthropic arm Klinik Waqaf An-Nur (KWAN), on Monday launched its first mobile clinic in Kota Kinabalu, in collaboration with Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) and Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

Officiated by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Hj Mohd Arifin Bin Datuk Hj Mohd Arif, the clinic was launched in conjunction with the 2023 Sabah State-level Wakaf Month.

Commenting during the launching ceremony, KWAN chairman Norhaizam Mohammad said, “We are thrilled to launch our first mobile clinic in Sabah today. This is a significant milestone in our efforts to expand access of quality healthcare for all Malaysians, regardless of their socioeconomic status. This mobile clinic will provide essential healthcare services to the underserved community in remote and rural areas in Sabah, with services including preventive care, treatment for common illnesses and referrals to specialists when needed.”

“We are targeting to expand our reach by deploying even more mobile clinics in other areas in Malaysia, with our 10th mobile clinic to launch in Pahang before year end,” Norhaizam, who is also the Chief Financial Officer of KPJ Healthcare, added.

Chin Keat Chyuan, President and Managing Director of KPJ Healthcare said, “We are honoured to partner with SSM, whose contribution is part of their Business Zakat Wakalah distribution managed by Waqaf An-Nur Corporation Berhad, and MUIS, in which they have generously agreed to provide drivers and maintenance of the mobile clinic, as well as promoting the clinic. Meanwhile on our side, KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital will manage the overall operations of the mobile clinic, including supplying doctors, clinic assistants and medicines.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide accessible healthcare which will enable us to reach more patients, especially those who need it the most. We are also actively exploring new and innovative ways to improve the health and well-being of our community, subsequently contributing towards better quality of life in line with our philosophy of ‘Care for Life’,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, MUIS has been instrumental in meeting the needs of the community throughout Sabah, with constant engagements and various programmes targeted at the needy and the underprivileged.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Yahya Bin Haji Hussin, said, “The establishment of the Waqaf An-Nur MUIS Mobile Clinic right here in Kota Kinabalu is a great asset to the Sabah government as it enables us to reach rural communities that do not have access to healthcare facilities. This is especially important for Sabah, which is a large and geographically diverse state. MUIS’s focus on health assistance for the underprivileged asnaf group here is a reflection of our commitment to improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society.”

From 1998 to August 2023, close to two million patients have been given treatment at KWAN static clinics nationwide, and another 32,014 patients seen via its mobile clinics from 2015 to August 2023.

As at 2023, a total of eight mobile clinics have been deployed to rural areas across Malaysia. Meanwhile its static clinics and dialysis centres, three of which are Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) certified, are scattered throughout Malaysia to help underprivileged patients in getting quality healthcare by medical professionals.

Located in Johor, Selangor, Perak, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah, and Negeri Sembilan, patients are able to receive treatment from as low as RM10 per visit.

The Waqaf An-Nur MUIS Mobile Clinic is expected to serve thousands of people in Sabah each year, and will operate on a rotating schedule, visiting different communities each week.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said there is huge potential for the economic and social development of communities in Sabah through the planning of wakaf (endowment) development projects that have been and will be implemented.

However, the development of wakaf assets in Sabah should be diversified and continually expanded over time to comprehensively benefit the Muslim community, he said.

“This is because wakaf plays an important role in supporting various social, religious and educational objectives. In fact, wakaf is one of the sources of economic and social development for the Muslim community. Moreover, wakaf transactions have played a vital role in boosting the Muslim economy worldwide,” he said.

Hajiji said this at the opening ceremony of the Wakaf and Zakat Awareness Seminar as well as launch of the Wakaf Health Cash and the Waqaf An-Nur-MUIS Mobile Clinic which was donated by the SSM.

His speech was delivered by Mohd Arifin.

The State Government, he said, consistently supports MUIS’ efforts in strengthening and empowering the potential of wakaf by emphasizing collaboration and involvement with various players in the wakaf industry in Malaysia,

This included federal and state government agencies and corporate entities that wish to contribute to making Sabah a wakaf-friendly state by 2030.

“Wakaf thrived during the Islamic golden age, resulting in the establishment of numerous universities, schools, hospitals and other public facilities based on wakaf methods and models,” he said, adding that the famous Al-Azhar University was entirely developed and managed using wakaf.

In Sabah, MUIS is the sole trustee for all wakaf properties, and the Wakaf Enactment Law (Sabah) 2018 clearly states under Section 3(1)(a) that “the Council is the sole trustee for all types of mawquf (endowment).”

“Hopefully, with all these efforts, the wakaf industry can continue to be strengthened in this state, in line with contemporary standards and based on Islamic law. I hope the impact of these efforts can be enjoyed by all layers of society, ultimately making wakaf a catalyst for social and economic development for the ummah,” he added.

Hajiji also congratulated Waqaf An-Nur Corporation in collaboration with KPJ Healthcare Berhad for supporting the initiative of health wakaf development in Sabah.

Through their partnership with MUIS and KPJ Sabah Specialist Sdn Bhd, they established the first Waqaf An-Nur – MUIS Mobile Clinic in Sabah.

“The mobile clinic is a business zakat wakalah (representative) contribution from the Companies Commission of Malaysia. I hope that the clinic’s services would not only be limited to Kota Kinabalu but would also be expanded to other districts in Sabah to benefit more people,” said Hajiji.