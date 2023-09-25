New mosque at Jln Simpang Tiga in Kuching to use English for Friday sermons, says Premier

KUCHING (Sept 25): English language will be used as medium for Friday prayer sermons at a new mosque being developed at Jalan Simpang Tiga here, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this will be similar to the Al-Falah Mosque at Orchard Road in Singapore which has been using English in conducting sermons for its congregation.

“Soon, we will build a new mosque near tHe Spring. There is already a mosque there. We will redevelop the existing mosque; the land next to it has been acquired for the purpose of expanding the mosque.

“We will request the Islamic Religious Department for the sermon during Friday prayers there to be conducted in English. This will enable more people to understand the sermon especially non-Malays who are Muslims and not fluent in Malay but more proficient in English.

“In Singapore, there is a mosque not far from Ascott Hotel where the sermon is in English,” he said when closing the state-level Marhaban competition organised by Sarawak Malay National Association (PKMS) at a hotel here tonight.

Abang Johari also said the number of Muslims in Sarawak has increased, with 2020 statistics from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) showing Muslims in Sarawak now comprise 34 per cent of the population.

“Previously it was about 27 to 28 per cent, now it is 34 per cent which means the numbers have increased. Some converted to Islam due to marriage, some embraced Islam voluntarily because they had studied the religion.

“The Islamic Information Centre at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee has played an important role as those who want to learn more about the religion can do so there,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Marhaban competition was won by Kumpulan Marhaban Persatuan Melayu Limbang, with Suara Kilauan Majma from Kuching in second and Kumpulan Alhamra B, also from Kuching, placing third.

A total 15 teams took part in the competition.

Abang Johari praised the effort by PKMS in preserving the Marhaban, or ‘berzikir’, which is synonymous with the Malay Muslim community in the state.

PKMS chairman Dr Wan Ali Tuanku Mashi said the Marhaban is traditionally held when celebrating newborns, ‘potong jambul bayi’ events, circumcision ceremonies, and wedding receptions.

He added the Marhaban is also held during ceremonies commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad.