Number of flood evacuees in three states unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 25): The number of flood evacuees in Perak, Sabah and Sarawak this morning remained unchanged since last night at 274 people, currently housed at three temporary relief centres.

In Perak, the state Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said that 38 people from nine families from Kampung Matang Tengah in Kerian district were housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak relief centre as of 9 am.

Also, Jalan Bagan Serai – Changkat Lobak is still impassable as water has not fully receded.

In Sabah, 224 people from 70 families were accommodated in the Dewan Selagon which was opened since Sunday due to the flooding following continuous heavy rain.

Meanwhile, in Sarawak, 12 people from four families were placed at the Dewan Serbaguna Buluh Balui relief centre. – Bernama