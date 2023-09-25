Ops Pengarah: 1,299 vehicles checked, 186 summonses issued by JPJ

KUCHING (Sept 24): A Road Transport Department (JPJ) operation along Mile 15 Kuching-Serian Road on Sept 22 said a total of 1,299 vehicles inspected and 186 summonses issued for various offences.

JPJ Sarawak in a statement said one lorry was impounded for not possessing a road tax and for allegedly transporting contraband.

“The case will be handed over to the Customs Department for further action,” it said.

In addition, the department said the operation, dubbed ‘Ops Pengarah’ saw three motorcycles impounded for further action.

Among the offences committed by road users included not possessing a driving licence, expired road tax, and technical-related offences.