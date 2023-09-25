PBB Telang Usan wings raise RM22,150 in charity run

MIRI (Sept 24): The Women and Youth wings of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Telang Usan branch raised a total of RM22,150 through its Telang Usan Charity Run at Piasau Boat Club here yesterday.

Some 300 branch members and their families as well as those from Gabungan Parti Sarawak component parties took part in the 3km run.

Flagging off the runners were Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat who is Lambir assemblyman and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, who both topped up the amount raised with a RM5,000-contribution.

Earlier, Dennis said part of the money collected through the event would be donated to the victims of a fire in Long Wat.

“We plan to make this running activity a yearly event for us to gather and have fun,” he said.

The event, which started at 3pm, was aimed at instilling a high spirit of unity and promoting a fit and healthy lifestyle.