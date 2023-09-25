Sabah has third-highest sexual harassment cases

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): Thirty-six cases of sexual harassment were reported in Sabah in 2022.

Of the total, 27 cases, or 90 per cent involved harassment against women, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri disclosed.

She also said that the number of cases that involved children was a cause for concern as 35 cases were reported in 2022 nationwide including four in Sabah.

Sabah, Nancy said, is the third-highest state in Malaysia in terms of sexual harassment cases after Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, adding that the statistics included cases of sexual harassment involving children.

“Therefore, it is the responsibility of all parties, including parents, teachers, neighbors and the entire community, to play a role in protecting children from exploitation and becoming victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

“Children need to be educated to differentiate between safe and unsafe touches. Parents need to be vigilant for any changes in their children’s behavior, as this can help detect anything suspicious,” she said at the Program Jerayawara Kasih KPWKM @Advokasi Antigangguan Seksual here on Monday.

In her speech Nancy pointed out that the issue of sexual harassment is not new.

“However, it is very important and necessary for us to raise awareness and continue discussing the issue of sexual harassment. Some perpetrators may consider their actions as harmless jokes or misunderstandings. Normalizing such behavior should not be allowed at all. There should be no room for sexual harassment, whether overt or in jest,” she stressed.

According to statistics from the Royal Malaysia Police, the number of sexual harassment cases increased from 378 in 2020 to 506 in 2021. However, there was a slight decrease in 2022, with 477 cases reported.

These reported cases involve both genders, both men and women.

However, the majority of victims are women, with 354 cases in 2020, 446 cases in 2021, and 416 cases in 2022. These statistics show that more than 90 per cent of sexual harassment cases each year involve female victims, she said.

On the government’s part, the Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry has enacted the Sexual Harassment Act 2022, a specific law to address sexual harassment offenses and is expected to help victims come forward to report incidents of sexual harassment so that appropriate action can be taken, and remedies can be provided to the victims.

Enforcement of this law has been implemented in stages since March 28, 2023, which includes defining sexual harassment and elements of awareness, education, and understanding of sexual harassment within the community, she said.

“The ‘Jerayawara program, which is the ninth edition in Sabah, aims to increase awareness, provide exposure, and disseminate knowledge about sexual harassment, as well as guidelines and anti-sexual harassment notices,” she stressed.

Nancy added that the implementation of this law is also in line with the Employment Act 1955 (Amendment) 2022, which came into effect on January 1, 2023, and requires employers to display notices about sexual harassment in the workplace.

“Therefore, the ministry has developed anti-sexual harassment notices that can be downloaded via QR codes and the Department of Women’s Development website to be displayed in all organisations, including public and private premises.

“The ministry through ISM, also conducts anti-sexual harassment training workshops throughout the country to enhance understanding of the Sexual Harassment Act 2022,” she said.

“I hope that with the collaboration of government agencies, corporate sectors, non-governmental organizations and the entire community, we can work together to combat sexual harassment and provide a safe environment for all segments of society,” she said.