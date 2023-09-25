Sarawak lawn bowlers deliver promising results in Johor tourney

KUCHING (Sept 25): Sarawak lawn bowls teams have been commended for their performances at the the 24th Mahsuri Cup International Lawn Bowls Championships at Arena Emas in Johor from Sept 19 to 23.

Sarawak D comprising Muhammad Ramadhan Jeffy and Mya Zara Amir finished in the Top 8 of the pairs event while Sarawak B duo of Muhd Zikrullah Zaidi and Nur Azizah Muhammad Amirulqadar were 15th, Sarawak A pair of Awang Mohammad Sharszan Fyirman Awang Nasaruddin 16th, and Muhammad Hariz Ramliee and Nur Syurhaidah Asaral of Sarawak C finished among the top 32.

The Sarawak teams were coached by Nurul Asma Sani and Nur Fithri Yaani Hamdan and managed by Nuruljumaniza Tuah. The team chaperon was Kelvin Kedit Bucking.

A total of 112 teams took part in the tournament.

Sarawak Sports Corporation sports development officer for lawn bowls Stella James Martin described the performance of the eight-member Sarawak Sukma XXI shadow team as “creditable” because they had beaten some state Sukma teams and national teams.

“Apart from that, they also managed to defeat teams from Singapore, Thailand, Brunei and Australia.

“I hope that with more exposure outings, the Sarawak players can further improve on their performance,” she said.