SDMC bracing for northeast monsoon, says Uggah

KUCHING (Sept 25): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is now preparing for the challenges from the northeast monsoon, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also SDMC chairman.

Via an SDMC press statement today, Uggah said according to the Malaysian Meteorology Department, the monsoon transition phase from the southwest to the northeast zone began on Sept 19, 2023.

During the monsoon transition phase, thunderstorms that bring heavy rain and strong wind usually occur and would have the potential to cause flash floods and damage to tough structures, he further said.

“SDMC is prepared in terms of manpower, logistic assets and food aid to face any eventuality like flash flood and/or heavy rain with strong wind all over Sarawak,” he added.

SDMC via the Police department, Fire and Rescue Services department (Bomba) and the Civil Defence Force would have a total manpower of 5,501 and logistic assets comprising 487 land assets, 249 (river and sea), 12 (air) and 207 (support services), he pointed out.

The Social Welfare department too had ensured that food aid would be sufficient enough to be distributed to storage depots, stores of relevant departments and forward bases.

A total of 627 temporary evacuation centres that can cater for 162,091 evacuees and can be opened anytime are also ready, added Uggah.

“SDMC wishes to remind people to be alert during this monsoon transition phase and keep abreast with weather forecasts and warnings to be issued by the Malaysian Meteorology Department,” he said.