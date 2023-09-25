South Korea to open consulate in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): South Korean Ambassador to Malaysia, Yeo Seung-Bae, met with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor for discussions to enhance bilateral trade relations between Sabah and South Korea at Menara Kinabalu near here on Monday.

Currently, South Korea’s biggest investment in Sabah is SK Nexilis, manufacturing copper coil at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP).

South Korea was also among the countries participating in the recently concluded Sabah International Expo 2023 (SIE2023).

Seung-Bae also briefed the Chief Minister on today’s opening of the Republic’s consulate in Kota Kinabalu.