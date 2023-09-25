SSPCA: Premier to officiate the Asia for Animals Sarawak Conference

KUCHING (Sept 25): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is slated to officiate the Asia for Animals Sarawak Conference (AFA) 2023, said the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA).

SSPCA are the organisers of the conference.

It said in a statement the conference will be held next month at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching from Oct 11-13 and is themed ‘Education and Engagement Bring Change’. It is poised to be a pivotal event for animal welfare enthusiasts, professionals and advocates across the continent.

SSPCA revealed Plenary Speaker representing the Animals Asia Foundation Dave Neale will present on the ‘Importance of Understanding Animal Capacities for Welfare’ to shed light on the critical role of comprehension in ensuring the well- being of animals across Asia.

Neale in the statement said he hopes that through the session, the audience in Sarawak will better understand the use of positive messages about animal lives.

“I also hope the audience in Sarawak will better understand how it can help people gain a better understanding of individual animals as well as how our behaviours impact their lives,” he said.

AFA 2023 features an astounding 82 speakers from 23 countries, providing a comprehensive programme for all delegates.

The conference will accord 30 Continuing Professional Development points to support fostering professional growth and development in the field of animal welfare.

SSPCA also called on those interest to join them at the conference.

“Join us to expand your knowledge, connect with like-minded individuals on a global scale and make a tangible impact on the lives of animals across Asia.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for animals in our region. For last minute registration, contact [email protected],” it said.

AFA 2023 is supported by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government and Business Events Sarawak.

Interested participants can visit this link for more information.