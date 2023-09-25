Thousand throng Bukit Assek’s Mooncake Festival do

SIBU (Sept 24): Some 1,200 people joined in to enliven the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration hosted by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek branch and service centre here Saturday.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, who launched the event, shared the significance of the Chinese community’s cultural celebration that has gone beyond race and religion.

“Every year, this programme gets a positive response, especially from the residents of Bukit Assek, whereby we want to bring community together and convey a message of happiness and togetherness,” he told reporters.

Among the highlights of the celebration was the performance by local violinist Imran Azim Iskandar, a Form 5 student of SMK Bukit Assek who made Malaysia proud after winning the gold medal in the classical category of the World Championship of Performing Arts in the United States recently.

Meanwhile, Joseph acknowledged that the people are currently grappling with the high prices of daily goods.

“As the representative of the people in Bukit Assek, I have received many responses from residents who are in need of help.

“I will make sure that I am the first person to help them because I understand that the cost of living is very high, and they can’t afford it anymore,” he said.

Also present was SUPP Bukit Assek branch chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon.