Two S’wakian news photographers receive award from int’l photography community

KUCHING (Sept 25): Two Sarawakian news photographers Muhammad Rais Sanusi and Zulazhar Sheblee reached another milestone of their career when they received the United States Photographic Alliance Honorary Excellence Award (Hon.EUSPA) from the Image Colleague Society International of USA on Sunday.

The award is the highest recognition given by the United States Photographic Alliance and is given to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the world of photography.

The duo was picked for their contributions to the photography community in Malaysia, particularly Sarawak, and both were awarded for their dedication in portraying life and events in Malaysia and Sarawak through their camera lens.

The award certificate was handed over by Sarawak Photographic Society (SPS) president Chan Hua Chiang, who represented the union at a brief presentation session during a photography workshop organised by SPS in Kuching yesterday.

Rais, 49, and Zulazhar, 52, are no strangers to the photography scene in Malaysia.

They have long been active in the news photography industry and have established their reputations as talented and dedicated photographers – capturing important news and historical moments with a keen eye and high accuracy.

Rais said they were very grateful for this recognition.

“It is a great honour for us, and we hope to continue to inspire the next generation in the world of photography,” he said.

Zulazhar, who echoed Rais’ sentiments, said: “We will continue to strive to take pictures that are meaningful and capable of touching the hearts of Malaysians. This is our dedication to our community.”

Meanwhile, Chan remarked this award is aimed at those who have contributed to the art of photography in both the local and international photography community.

“Both of them have experience as news photographers who have contributed a lot, especially about local culture, and in terms of visual presentation through pictures. They are truly worthy of receiving this award.

“It is also one of our goals to try and highlight those with experience from Sarawak to the eyes of the world when establishing this photography association (SPS) where we also cooperate with the Image Colleague Society International of US, which is based in America,” he said.

For the record, SPS was established in 1956 by founder Ken Foo Wong and is known abroad. One of the purposes of its establishment is to highlight those who are engaged in photography, as well as local photography enthusiasts, and its members comprise various age groups.

The association also tries to explore cooperation opportunities with various related parties, including the Sarawak government, if given the opportunity.