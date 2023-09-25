UTS Women’s Association hosts personal grooming workshop

SIBU (Sept 24): The Women’s Association of University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) has organised the ‘Colours of Success’ workshop to help participants gain some insights into proper etiquette and grooming.

Held at UTS’ Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud Chancellor’s Hall here Saturday, the workshop on professional image and grooming was joined by some 30 participants, consisting of UTS staff and wives of staff.

The workshop was conducted by Cynthia Soh who is a Panel of Certified Image Consultants for Malaysia and also a member of the prestigious Association of International Image Consultants and associate member of the Federation of Image Consultants.

According to association president Dayang Mariani Abang Zain, the workshop aimed to help participants, especially working women, to enhance their personality development, presentation skills, dressing skills and other etiquettes.

It also helps boost participants’ confidence, as personal grooming is also included in the workshop and this includes dressing style techniques, colour coordinations, appropriate ‘hijab’ styles, and make-up techniques, she added.

“A woman does not need to wear branded clothes to look attractive, but she can pull it off with confidence if she knows how to use colours to enhance her personal style.

“What’s more important is that you’re smart in choosing the colour combination for clothes, while at the same time being selective on the wearing of accessories at events,” she remarked.

Among other interesting activities at the workshop were talk sessions on effective communication, personal styling based on the Seasonal Colour Palettes concept and hairstyling.