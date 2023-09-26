50kg python captured after feasting inside goose pen in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 26): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel yesterday caught a massive 50kg python from inside a goose pen at a house in Kampung Jeriah, here yesterday.

APM Sibu in a statement said the house owner discovered the reptilian intruder around 10.20am when he went to check the pen after hearing the honking of his geese.

“Upon seeing the reptile, which had already devoured one of his geese, the owner immediately contacted APM for help and a team of four was dispatched to the location, arriving at 11.04am.

“The python, measuring about 16 feet, was still inside the pen and removed by the team without incident,” it said, adding the operation to capture the snake took about 30 minutes.

APM Sibu added the python was brought back to its headquarters, and will be handed over to Sarawak Forestry Corporation for further action.

In Sarawak, pythons are protected under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

Under Section 29(2) of the Ordinance, any person who hunts, kills, captures, sells or offers for sale or claims to be offering for sale, imports, or is in possession of any protected animal or recognisable part or derivative thereof, or any nest thereof, except under and in accordance with the terms and conditions of a licence issued under the Ordinance, can be jailed for up to one year and fined RM10,000 upon conviction.