6.6-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines

MANILA (Sept 26): An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 rocked southern Philippines on Tuesday, reported Xinhua, quoting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 9:39 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 122km, about 434km southeast of Balut Island in Sarangani town.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage. There will be no tsunami threat to the Philippines, it added.

The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.” – Bernama