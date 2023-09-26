Abd Karim: Legacy impact from biz events in S’wak important to achieve PCDS 2030

KUCHING (Sept 26): The legacy impact created from business events hosted in Sarawak is important towards achieving the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Rahman Karim Hamzah.

He said the purpose of the business events industry is now beyond securing the events but creating a legacy impact or positive long-term change from the partnerships developed and events hosted in the state.

“Business events are one of six key economic sectors listed in the PCDS 2030 and we are using Business Events Sarawak Alliance (BESA) as a platform to help achieve the Sarawak government’s return on objectives,” he said at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange between BESA and five universities today.

His speech text was read by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, who represented Abdul Karim at the event.

Following the MoU exchange, the universities namely Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, and UCSI University Sarawak Campus are now partners integrated into BESA, a platform founded in 2018 by Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak).

Abdul Karim said the academic community is important to the business events industry, since university members are some of the most active conference and exhibition planners in Sarawak.

As such, he said Sarawak openly welcomes more universities to build their sector bigger, better and stronger through collaborating under the BESA programme.

“We have partnered with some of the best private and public universities in Malaysia to provide them with access to facilities and resources for the purpose of bidding, developing and hosting impactful academic business events.

“We shall support their talent development efforts by offering their students internships and project opportunities. This collaborative effort will enable both BESarawak and the universities to create a new generation of business event professionals and leaders, thus ensuring the future sustainability of the industry,” said Abdul Karim.

Ting, when met after the event, concurred that business events are able to promote interest especially in new economic activities and green technology pursued by Sarawak under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said such business events can generate more efforts to upskill the workforce needed in order to achieve high income economy by 2030.

Meanwhile, BESarawak chief executive officer Amelia Roziman said Sarawak is climbing the ranks as a globally competitive business events destination.

She pointed out this achievement is further emphasised by Sarawak being selected to host the gold standard of water congresses, the International Water Association (IWA) World Water Congress & Exhibition in 2028, as announced by the Premier during the Malaysia Day celebrations on September 16.

“BESA has evolved into a dynamic platform where stakeholders are exploring new collaborations among its members and achieving their return on objectives through such opportunities.

“This presents valuable options for universities and government institutions to connect and collaborate. We encourage more to consider joining BESA to develop and flourish their legacies,” she said.

According to her again, BESA which was established in August 2018 now has 18 partners including the five universities which took part in the MoU Exchange.

Also present at the event were BESarawak chairman Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg and BESA deputy chairman Datu Hii Chang Kee.