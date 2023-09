MUKAH (Sept 26): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel caught a monkey, which had entered a store room of a house at Kampung Urai in Daro yesterday.

APM Daro officer Ra’idah Jomi said they were notified on the matter by the villagers at around 5.30pm and four personnel were mobilised for the operation.

“We managed to catch the monkey using special equipment,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Ra’idah said the monkey was later released to its natural habitat.