Archbishop declares open St James Bitikie Church

BAU (Sept 26): The new St James Bitikie Church in Tanjung Poting, Singai was officially declared open by Kuching Roman Catholic Archbishop Simon Poh on Sunday.

Also attending the ceremony held prior to Sunday Mass were Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep and about 1,000 parishioners including 435 who received their sacrament of confirmation that day.

The new church building costing more than RM1.3 million was fully completed on June 5 this year, after construction commenced on July 15, 2018.

According to a report by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), a sum of RM700,000 from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) was allocated to fund the church building project.

Other contributions came from various sources including Henry who is Tasik Biru assemblyman, the parishioners and well-wishers.

The building is fully air-conditioned and has a seating capacity of about 800 at any one time

Henry, in his speech at the end of the holy mass, expressed hope that more youths from Singai area will enter the priesthood or serve as nuns.

He also said he was involved as advisor for the construction of the St James Bitikie church, and he would now want to focus on the rebuilding of the St Leonard Church in Kampung Atas, St Francis Xavier Church (Kampung Serikin), St Lucas Church (Kampung Duyoh) and St Leo Church (Kampung Serasot).