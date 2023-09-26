Baram to burst into life with Baram Regatta this weekend

MIRI (Sept 26): The Baram Regatta will kick off this Friday, and Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate the opening ceremony.

The decorated boats parade on the Baram River will happen on Sept 28.

After officiating the opening ceremony at 10am, where the Narum language book will also be launched for this minority ethnic group of Baram, Abang Johari will later perform the earth-breaking ceremony for a new hotel in Marudi.

A bi-annual event organised since 1899, it marks the end of the gruesome practice of headhunting and warring among ethnic tribes, culminating in a peace deal sealed in Marudi and warriors pitting their strength in paddling boat races in the Baram river.

The event has not been held since 2017 due to the construction of the waterfront and Covid-19 pandemic.

The sleepy Marudi town will see the arrival of participants and visitors as this historic Baram Regatta showcases over a century of the unique combination of brawn and beauty, rich cultural heritage and the melting pot of the people of the Baram basin.

Other activities during the Baram Regatta include the Bintang Baram Regatta Competition and Special Performance by Guest Artist, Mr Ramles Walter from Sept 28-29 and the cultural night performances at the Marudi town square on Sept 30.

Other highlights include the Baram Regatta 2023 Beauty Queen competition and top Iban band ‘Masterpiece’ will perform in a concert on Oct 1.