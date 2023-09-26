Bird song competition in Miri attracts 400 participants

MIRI (Sept 26): Kelab Pencinta Burung Kicau Miri (Pekicau Miri) successfully attracted 400 participants to its latest bird song competition held recently at the Bekenu Community Hall.

The melodious event, titled ‘Pertandingan Seni Suara dan Gaya Burung Kicau’, was officiated by Bekenu assemblywoman Datuk Rosey Yunus.

Rosey, who is also Deputy Minister of Women Development and Childhood Development, gave an enthusiastic thumbs-up to the club for organising yet another successful event.

“Besides local entries, this competition received participation from Brunei and Indonesia. This competition was a resounding success with overwhelming participation and good response from the local community,” she said.

With the local community’s enthusiastic response, Rosey proposed the club designate September as the month for its annual bird song competition in Bekenu and also challenged them to organise the event on a larger international scale.

She said she believed the club can organise bigger competitions, as the judges invited were also specially invited from Indonesia.

She added she will give her full support to Pekicau Miri, and urged them to make early planning to facilitate the application of funds to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

Also present were Pekicau Miri chairman Mohd Azahar Bujang, political secretary to the Premier, Sarkawi Suhaili and Subis District Office administrative officer Minggu Jampong.