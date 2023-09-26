Consulate will strengthen Korea-Sabah ties – Ambassador

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 26): The opening of the Republic of Korea’s Consulate in Sabah will help strengthen relations between Korea and Sabah to an even higher and stronger level, said its Ambassador to Malaysia, Yeo Seung-bae.

Yeo in his address at the opening ceremony of the Consulate office on Tuesday, said that Korea and Sabah have been constantly developing a friendly relationship through active people-to-people exchanges.

Koreans visit Sabah to enjoy its beautiful sunset, unique cultures and fantastic cuisines and this has contributed a lot to the economic revitalization of Sabah and to the promotion of human and cultural exchanges between Korea and Sabah, he said.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, almost 400,000 Koreans visited Sabah. This figure ranked as the second highest among foreign tourist arrivals. This year, Korea is on the top, with more than 80,000 tourists from January to May.

“Currently, over 30 flights operate each week connecting Korea to Kota Kinabalu, with expectations of further growth in the future. Recently, our partnership with Sabah has seen a broadening of cooperation within the economic sector, elevating the economy to a prominent position on our agenda,” Yeo said.

According to him, Sabah with its abundant natural resources, reliable workforce and its strategic geographic advantage that allows easy access to various parts of the world, has become an attractive economic partner for Korea.

He added that the State government’s strong commitment and its FDI-friendly policies are significant factors contributing to the consideration of Sabah as an important destination for investments by Korean companies.

“For example, SK Nexilis decided to invest around 4.2 billion ringgit in Sabah in 2021 and began the operation of some production-line from May of this year. This has already created more than 500 decent jobs for local Sabahans. Currently, there are around 10 Korean companies operating in Sabah, and more

Korean companies are considering Sabah as one of the potential investment destinations,” he said.

“I am convinced that the opening of the Consulate of Korea in Kota Kinabalu today will add new impetus to more economic cooperation as well as people to people and cultural exchanges between Korea and Sabah, and Malaysia. I sincerely hope and expect that the Consulate will function as an outpost, helping to pave the way for further progress in Korea’s and Sabah’s relations in the future.

“I would like to request the Sabah government to offer continued support and assistance to the Korean people and companies in Sabah. I also want to ask all Korean people here to play the role of a civilian diplomat and contribute to the development of Sabah as a respectable member of the community,” Yeo said.

Earlier, the Korean Embassy hosted a ‘Korea-Sabah Business Roundtable’ to promote and facilitate economic partnership between Korea and Sabah.

“During this roundtable, we were able to better understand Sabah’s development priorities and investment opportunities, which, I hope, will lead to new cooperation projects by Korean companies,” Yeo added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister cum Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam said that the establishment of the Consulate is good for Sabahans and Koreans’ inter-relations.

“China, Japan, Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam have established their respective consulates in Sabah and this shows that they are looking after the friendship seriously. The Consulate office will also be able to help and facilitate any issues that may arise,” said Dr Joachim who was met at the opening ceremony.

“I welcome the Consulate. I think it is good for Sabah and Malaysia as a whole,” he said.

Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe congratulated the Korean government for the opening of the Consulate in Sabah.

He added that this is something that is long awaited for as the Consulate will be able to facilitate many things, not only in terms of tourism but also other sectors.

“Sabah is playing host to many tourists from Korea nowadays and the Consulate will serve as a bridge between two countries as well as to facilitate not only the tourism sector but also the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

“It is very interesting timing because SK Nexilis will be officially starting the operations of its factory in Sabah next month,” Phoong said, adding that SK Nexilis’ investment in Sabah is worth RM4.2 billion for copper foil manufacturing.

“I had my first official working visit to Korea in July this year and it was very successful as we are looking at potential investments of about RM3 billion from SK Group. They are interested to expand their investment in Sabah and we expect to see there are more and more interest registered from South Korea,” Phoong said.