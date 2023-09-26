Financing scheme to help young S’wakians become modern agropreneurs in the works, says Premier

KUCHING (Sept 25): The state government plans to set up a special fund to attract and facilitate young Sarawakians to become modern agropreneurs, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the proposed financing scheme will be part of the state government’s apprenticeship programme to support university students who undergo their practical training at Sarawak’s agropark facility.

According to him, there are five universities that are currently collaborating with the state government in the apprenticeship programme.

“We have universities involved such as Universiti Teknologi Mara Sarawak, i-CATS University College, Universiti Putra Malaysia, and these students will undergo practical training and also get to work closely with the farming community.

“This means that upon graduation, the students can choose farming as their career and they can apply the technological knowledge they have gained,” told a press conference after attending the first International Conference on Biotechnology, Smart Farming, and Entrepreneurship for Food Security (BioSFE) 2023, held here yesterday.

To a question, he said he will announce the allocation for the scheme once the plan is finalised.

“We are still discussing this matter. Just wait, I will reveal in two months.”

He pointed out that challenges such as labour shortages, workforce skill gap, and the environment means the agriculture industry has to adopt cutting-edge technology to boost productivity.

However, he pointed out that acquiring such technology also means the need to have substantial capital.

Thus, he believes the plan to provide financing is critical for young agropreneurs to be able to invest in research and development.

“There needs to be venture capital to be given to the students and we need to help the students through these funding facilities,” he added.

Adding on, Abang Johari hoped that the development programme would position Sarawak as a regional food export hub by 2030.

“With seven more years for Sarawak to achieve its aim of becoming a net food exporter by 2030, I hope our university students will pursue their career in the food production industry.

If they really want to pursue this, we will help them by placing them at our agroparks where they can grow and innovate food products through new technology,” he said.