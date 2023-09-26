Floods: Take immediate measures for upcoming north-east monsoon, Nadma tells district disaster management committees

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 26): The District Disaster Management Committees (JPBD) in the country have been urged to convene meetings to formulate strategy and action plan on the possibility of floods and landslides, which are common during the north-east monsoon (MTL) season.

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said it is in line with Sub-Paragraph 25(a) of the National Security Council (MKN) Directive 20, which calls for a response procedure to be initiated in the event of any disaster occurring in the country.

“In preparation for the upcoming MTL in November, Nadma has directed the State Disaster Management Committees (JPBN) to ensure that JPBD, led by the district officer, is ready for any potential incidents.

“Furthermore, Nadma, through the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC), will continuously monitor technical information in collaboration with various technical agencies, while remaining prepared to receive disaster updates from time to time,” he told Bernama today.

The media reported last week that the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak, and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali directed Nadma to focus on 89 districts identified as flood disaster hotspots, particularly in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Johor, ahead of the MTL.

This was because all the districts were previously affected by flood disasters during the 2022/2023 MTL, and 77 of them experienced recurring flood problems.

Khairul Shahril said to address any weaknesses in previous disaster management, Nadma has implemented several improvements, including initiating early mitigation measures such as maintaining drainage and early warning systems.

“We have also conducted integrated practice simulations and drills involving the community as initial responders to complement the Disaster Management Workshop for the disaster operations control centre (PKOB) and Crime Scene Control Post (PKTK), aimed at improving the capabilities and cooperation among response agencies,” he added.

Addressing previous criticism concerning food preparation and aid distribution to flood victims, Khairul Shairil said a total of 157 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have also been deployed to affected areas nationwide to provide assistance to the victims.

The partnership with these NGOs operates within the Rakan Nadma network to ensure the timely distribution of aid and food to victims affected by disasters, he added.

“To ensure residents’ well-being in the relief centres (PPS), the government agreed that the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) will provide retort-packaged meals during their 24-hour stay,” he said. — Bernama