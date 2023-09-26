Gifted Arts Gallery showcases artworks by 13 special needs artists

KUCHING (Sept 26): Thirteen special needs artists contributed to the artworks that were displayed at the Gifted Arts Gallery held in conjunction with the Mid Autumn Festival 2023 at Plaza Merdeka.

Of the 13 artists, 11 are autistic, one has Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and one has epilepsy.

Officiating at the event was Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, who praised the Kuching Association of Talent Development and Welfare of Special Needs (KATSN) for their efforts.

“This is the second year and second time KATSN organised this event. For an association that is only two years old and able to organise such an exhibition to show the abilities of special needs children, it’s very commendable.

“What we saw exhibited (the artworks) shows the abilities of our special needs children. The ministry doesn’t see their disabilities, but rather we look at the abilities of the children,” she said.

The 13 artists from KATSN who are displaying their artworks are Alister Sim, Carson Chang, Damian Clarke, Jia Rong Lee, Bertrand Arthur, Kelvin Li, Brian Lin, Rachel Lee, Darryon Leong, April Lee, Dave Hwang, Steven Hwang, and Xavier Jee.

The exhibition is located on Plaza Merdeka’s ground floor and will be ongoing until September 30.

Also present during the officiating ceremony were KATSN advisor Dato Sim Kiang Chiok; Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad; and Sarawak Society For Parents Of Children With Special Needs (Pibakat) president Lim Mei Yek.