Gold for Bibienne, Cayden as S’wak garner 12 medals

KUCHING (Sept 26): Bibienne Ong added one more gold to an earlier one by Cayden Mineve Chin as Sarawak swimmers collected two gold, six silver and four bronze medals in last weekend’s 6th MAS/MILO/NSC Mid & Long Distance Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The 13-member team comprised eight competing under the Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak (ASAS) – Bibienne, Wilfred Tan, Bryston Lee Khai Cheng, Elise Then Yi Xuan, Hii Puong Jie, Ryan Colby, Janessa Liew and Janice Tan – and five from the Swim Art Club (SAC): Cayden, Vanessa Liew Xing Yi, Ayden Lim, Ayden Wong Yau Shiun and Christy Wong Yau Xuan.

Cayden added to his victory in the 200m backstroke (Boys 11-12) with two bronze medals in the 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley.

Bibienne secured the gold in the 200m butterfly (Girls 15-17) and also delivered a silver medal in the 200m individual medley.

Wilfred earned a silver in the 200m backstroke (Boys 13-14) while Bryston contributed a bronze in the Boys 11-12 1500m freestyle (Boys 11-12).

Elise finished second in the 200m butterfly (Girls 11-12).

Meanwhile, Hii Puong Jie collected a silver in the 200m individual medley (Boys 15-17) and the bronze in the 200m backstroke.

Ryan Colby also snatched two medals, finishing second in both the 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley (Boys 13-14).

The coaches were Raymond Chang from ASAS and Gary Lau of SAC.

Chan expressed pride with the swimmers, “I think they all outdid themselves in this meet. There were some tears in certain events, but also pleasant surprises in some other events.

“This is a very good exposure for all of them, and they brought back not only medals but most importantly valuable experiences and lessons,” he added.

The two-day meet attracted 567 swimmers from across Malaysia.