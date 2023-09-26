JPJ denies viral message claiming Awas cameras installed at several locations in Sarawak

SIBU (Sept 26): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has denied a viral message claiming that Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) cameras have been installed at several locations in Sarawak.

State JPJ deputy director Noraini Mohd Nawi said at the moment, there are no Awas or formerly known as Automated Enforcement System (AES) cameras installed in the state.

“So far there is no decision on Awas camera installation in the state. This is due to the installation phase in Peninsular Malaysia has not completed yet. The installation is done in phases.

“The information being circulated on social media is not true,” she told reporters when met after officiating at the launching of state-level ‘JPJ special operation on commercial vehicles’ at the Stapang enforcement station here today.

The viral message that has been shared on social media claimed that several Awas cameras have been installed at traffic lights intersections in Kuching, Serian and Bintulu.

It also stated that the cameras were installed along the roads in Kuching, Serian, Miri, Sarikei, Sibu and Bintulu divisions.

Also present were JPJ Sarawak Enforcement Division head Maya Morshidi and JPJ Sibu branch head Mohamad Faizal David Jemat.