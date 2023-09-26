Juanda: Complete awarded projects according to specifications, schedule

MUKAH (Sept 26): Contractors must complete their projects sincerely and with full responsibility, said Deputy Minister of Integrity and Ombudsman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.

“Complete the awarded projects according to the specifications and schedule,” he said during his working visit after handing over the Rural Transformation Projects (RTPs) in Jemoreng recently.

Juanda also said he does not want to see any stalled project.

“This is because it is considered a waste of the people’s money and the people themselves will not benefit from it,” he added.

During the visit, Juanda witnessed the handing over of five RTPs in his area.

He also visited the projects namely upgrading of Kampung Sok Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) Resource Center with a cost of RM150,000, Kampung Jemoreng Hulu bridge repair (RM120,000), Kampung Bawang Phase 3 hall upgrading (RM100,000), Kampung Tian Phase 3 Resource Center upgrading (RM150,000) and Kampung Kuala Matu Hulu fishing jetty repair (RM150,000).

Matu assistant district officer Zaraina Sahari was also present.