Man in Kuching claims trial to causing his underage sister to watch porn video

KUCHING (Sept 26) A 33-year-old man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of causing his 13-year-old sister to watch a pornographic video in his mobile phone.

The man pleaded not guilty before Judge Musli Ab Hamid, who then fixed Oct 24, 2023 for pretrial case management for the prosecution to serve relevant documents under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The man is also ordered to be further remanded in Puncak Borneo Prison pending disposal of the case.

He is charged under Section 15(e) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (SOACA) 2017 and punishable under Section 15 of the same Act which provides for an imprisonment term for up to 10 years, or a fine for up to RM20,000, or both.

For the record, Section 15(e) of the SOACA 2017 is a non-physical sexual assault on a child by causing a child to watch or hear any representation in whole or in part, whether visual, audio or written or the combination of visual, audio or written, by any means including but not limited to electronic, mechanical, digital, optical or magnetic means, or manually crafted, or the combination of any means, of such person or any other person engaged in an activity which is sexual in nature.

The man was accused of committing the offence at a village in Jalan Penrissen here around 8.30am on Sept 20, 2023.

It was understood that the man was arrested after the victim lodged a police report after the incident.

Earlier in the proceedings, the man claimed that he is a soldier, but it was also understood that he was absent without leave from his duty.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Ruvinasini Pandian while the man was unrepresented by legal counsel.