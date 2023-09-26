Miri deserves medical facility that matches its size, importance, says Lee

MIRI (Sept 26): The Ministry of Health should recognise the necessity of upgrading Miri Hospital into the northern regional hospital in Sarawak.

As the heart of major industries such as oil and gas, oil palm plantation and shipbuilding, Miri deserves a state-of-the-art hospital equivalent to those in Peninsular Malaysia, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“Being the second largest city in Sarawak, Miri deserves a medical facility that matches its size and importance.

“The federal government should upgrade Miri Hospital to a northern regional hospital, equipped with complete facilities and specialised medical personnel. I hope the Ministry of Health Malaysia includes the need to upgrade Miri Hospital in the coming Malaysia Plan,” he told the media after inspecting the latest progress on the Miri Field Hospital project at Miri Hospital yesterday.

Joining Lee for the site visit were Miri Resident Jamalie Busri, Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong, Public Works Department (JKR) Miri representative and the project’s contractor.

During the site visit, the Senadin assemblyman expressed his concern about the long-delayed RM2.5 million Miri Field Hospital project, which was supposed to be completed by February this year.

He urged the project implementing agency to speed up the construction work.

“I have suggested to JKR that we call a meeting to review the final details of the outstanding aspect of the project.

“The project has been long delayed, but fortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic is now over. Otherwise, we will face the problem.”

He said the field hospital project was proposed by Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) during the Covid-19 pandemic to primarily house Covid-19 patients.

“This field hospital has about 100 beds, ready to serve patients with infectious and contagious diseases when needed.

“In ordinary times, it serves as a daycare ward and an extension of the emergency observation ward.”