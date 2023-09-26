Miss International Malaysia 2023 finalists experience Keningau culture

KENINGAU (Sept 26): Seventeen finalists of Miss International Malaysia 2023 (MIM2023) visited Keningau on Tuesday to immerse themselves in the local culture there.

Persatuan Pentas Anak Seni Malaysia (PPASM) chairperson Jenny Ngu said one of the programmes throughout the competition was the involvement of the finalists with the Sabahan community, which is rich in various cultures.

“This effort not only provides a new experience to the participants, especially those coming from outside Sabah, but also brings the cultural richness of this state to the eyes of the world.

“Due to the organisation of the event as a globally recognised platform, MIM2023 will attract viewers not only empowering women but also encouraging inspiration to various parties through various programs presented throughout the competition,” she said.

She added that MIM2023 indirectly shows the practices of education, women’s empowerment, environmental conservation and cultural practices of each participant covering various aspects to foster positive effects and acceptance of diversity heritage in the community in accordance with the mission of Miss International itself.

Speaking further about this programme, Ngu said the finalists studied the culture of the local community, namely the Dusun Kujau, Gana and Nabai tribes in Kampung Bandukan Lama Keningau.

“The finalists had the opportunity to experience cultural practices through the Sumayau and Magunatip dances accompanied by gongs and music from the Kujau, Gana, Nabai Sabah Ethnic Culture and Welfare Association in addition to experiencing the traditional drinks of the community in this district.

“Various new experiences were also revealed to the finalists at the Sabah Handicraft Center, including making handicrafts from bamboo, gallery visits, batik embroidery as well as cooking and tasting traditional food in Sabah,” she said.

Ngu was also pleased when the Sabah Durian and Tropical Fruits Association decided to name a new breed of durian in Keningau as Durian Ratu in conjunction with the visit.

She hoped that the finalists will gain valuable experience during their visit to Keningau and then extend it to their respective areas that are able to introduce the cultural richness of Sabah.