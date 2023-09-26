PDP Dudong Service Centre distributes funds totalling RM258,000 to 17 recipients

SIBU (Sept 26): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong Service Centre distributed funds amounting to RM258,000 to 17 recipients under Dudong state constituency yesterday.

According to PDP Dudong division chairman Datuk Teo Boon Siew, the funds proved that PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is also Dudong assemblyman, always remembers the people in his constituency even though he was unable to be present in person to distribute the funds.

“More than 200 longhouses in Dudong and over 100 associations are applying for funds. I hope everyone can wait patiently for their turn.

“He (Tiong) promised, and I guarantee, that he will fulfill his promise in stages. If not today, you will definitely receive it tomorrow or another day,” he said during the fund distribution ceremony here.

Teo said the amount consisted of 12 special allocation programmes, four Rural Transformation Project (RTP) and one personal contribution from Tiong.

The recipients were 12 Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK) of flats in Sibujaya, Management Board of SJKC Do Nang, JKKK Lapok Medan, JKKK Kampung Kedada, Durin Sibu Community Association and Sibu Senior Citizens Center.

Teo also advised the recipients to use the funds according to its purpose.

“Make sure you use the funds appropriately. Do not use it for other purposes as you need to provide proof of expenses later on.

“If you’re applying for a kitchen renovation, use it for a kitchen renovation. You have to give us before and after pictures and all the details,” he added.