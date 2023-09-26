Putrajaya will assist S’wak schools to improve infrastructure, says deputy minister

MIRI (Sept 26): The federal government and Ministry of Education (MoE) will assist in whichever area possible to help schools in Sarawak to improve their infrastructure, said Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying.

“One of the objectives of my visit to Sarawak is to ensure that schools in Sarawak are being taken care of.

“For instance, two of the schools – SJKC Chung Hua Lutong and SJKC Chung San – are still in good condition. SMK Dato Permaisuri, however, seems to need immediate help as there is a block of building that is infested by termites. I was told that the school is in the midst of applying for funding.

“After discussion with the Sarawak Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad, we have decided to assist the school to repair the block. Rest assured that we will continue to observe the situation and to assist in any way possible,” she told reporters at the end of her visit to SJKC Chung San yesterday.

She further mentioned that the issues of infrastructure are correlated with school’s development and maintenance.

“Under the Malaysia Madani concept, the government will not neglect the development of schools in any state, and that includes Sarawak.

“For your information, all Chinese primary schools (SJKC), Tamil primary schools (SJKT), secondary schools (SMK) and religious missionary schools with government assistance status that have applied for maintenance assistance will receive a minimum of RM50,000 (for those who applied for more than RM50,000) or more according to the approval of the Asset Management Division (BPA) for the purpose of maintenance and infrastructure improvement of their respective schools.

“Each allocation is distributed according to priorities. According to record, some 160 SJKC schools in Sarawak out of 192 have received allocation for maintenance this year,” said Lim, adding that the allocation is evidence of the unity government’s commitment to ensuring an environment that is conducive for learning in all schools.

Lim urged school principals to optimize the use of allocations by prioritising urgent maintenance to create a safe environment.

An allocation of RM100,000 was announced for SJKC Chung San for installing aluminium panel ceilings for the school hall and upgrading of the school library.

Also present were Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, Sarawak Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad, Miri education officer Mariam Monek, SJKC Chung San headmaster Choo Chong Lok and SJKC Chung San board of management chairman Chai Min Kian.