Rumours: Over 10 names submitted as PBB candidate for Jepak by-election

BINTULU (Sept 26): Talk is rife that more than 10 names have been submitted to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leadership for due consideration as a potential candidate to represent Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) in the Jepak by-election.

After the official announcement from Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar to the Election Commission regarding the vacancy of the Jepak state seat following the death of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15, the focus immediately shifted to the names of potential candidates for the seat.

PBB Jepak assistant secretary Ali Sabri Saber Ali Khan, 66, said based on a reliable source, more than 10 aspirants have submitted their names.

“I cannot possibly mention their names. I’m sure the majority of the public who have reference sources already know who they are.

“But in order to save face if they are not nominated then let it continue to be a puzzle,” he told The Borneo Post.

Ali Sabri, who is also PBB Kampung Masjid sub-branch information chief, said the by-election is a golden opportunity that will definitely be grabbed by any individual who feels they are worthy.

“No one will stand in the way because that is the right of every citizen in a democratic government system,” he said.

He also said since the seat fell vacant, news has spread from various directions of groups proposing their respective candidates.

“It is up to the wisdom and discretion of the party’s highest leadership, YAB Premier, to make a decision. This decision must be respected by all loyal party members,” said Ali Sabri.

In fact, he added, it is appropriate that those not nominated must accept the decision with an open heart.

He hoped no member of the party or group would protest against the decision of the party’s top leadership, and if that happens, then they should be prepared for disciplinary action.

“As a resident and voter in N67 Jepak, the main thing is to get the blessing of the party leadership. So with that, each party’s strength will help each other to ensure the victory of the GPS/PBB candidate.

“This is the spirit of friendship that has been practised since the beginning,” he said.

Ali Sabri said the candidate’s victory must be seen as the legacy of the late Talib, to the point of Jepak being called the stronghold of GPS/PBB.

“The party’s campaign machinery will ensure that the GPS/PBB candidate will win and if possible win with a large majority,” he said.

He believes the top leadership of the party will make the best decision and the candidate must be approved, liked and respected by the majority of the people, especially the voters.

“I call on the voters who will cast their ballots on Nov 4 not to waste this opportunity for the progress and development of Jepak. The right choice will ensure rapid progress and development,” he said.