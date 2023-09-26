Sabah to regulate Airbnb operations

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 26): Operations of Airbnb in the state must be regulated properly, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

He said the state government is now in the process of looking at the law to see how this can be done.

“We are looking at the ordinances and see where we can regulate it. It could possibly be to make it illegal for Airbnb to be operated in a condominium or a private housing area. They have to be a business entity,” he said.

“As part of the government, I am very concerned about this happening. To me it is all about regulation of the AirBnB and there are some minimum standards (to adhere to),” he said when asked about the case where tourists renting an Airbnb found a hidden camera in their room.

Dr Joachim who was met at the opening of the Korea Consulate here on Tuesday, was of the opinion that Airbnb operators should only rent out their premises to close friends or people they know.

To a question on whether the issuance of an Airbnb permit is under the purview of his ministry, Dr Joachim said, “No.”

He also urged visitors to Sabah to book properly licensed accommodations and also advised the operators to conduct their business in a professional manner.

Meanwhile, Airbnb safety team has removed the host account of a homestay in Sabah pending an investigation into an allegation that a hidden camera was installed inside a wall socket at the lodging.

Airbnb’s India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan General Manager Amanpreet Bajaj in an email to Bernama said Airbnb banned hidden cameras and was disappointed to hear of such incidents.

“While safety incidents are rare on Airbnb, we take reports such as these seriously, and we have been providing support to our guests,” he said.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) viewed the claim made by a couple from China seriously.

Its minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the Sabah government, the state MOTAC and related agencies have been asked to take stern action against the allegation which was revealed on a Shanghai-based social media platform Xiaohongshu on Sept 14 and later shared by local news portals.